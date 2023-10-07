NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar, second in a month

An 18-year-old student who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical courses died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Saturday, said police.

Twenty-five students have died by suicide in Rajasthan’s biggest coaching hub, Kota, so far this year. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second such incident in the district in a month. Twenty-five students have died by suicide in the state’s biggest coaching hub, Kota, so far this year.

According to police, the teen from Bharatpur’s Nadbai arrived in Sikar six months ago and had been staying in a hostel in Udyog Nagar.

“The student skipped the coaching class today and the incident took place when his roommate was off to the institute,” said Surendra Singh Degra, station house officer (SHO) of Udyog Nagar police station.

The SHO said that the victim’s roommate discovered the incident when he didn’t respond to repeated knocks following which the hostel authority broke open the door and found him hanging from the fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SHO said no suicide note was found. “The body has been sent to the district medical college hospital for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Earlier on September 4, a 16-year-old NEET student from Karauli died by suicide in the same place. Another suicide case was reported on September 7, 2022.

According to the state government’s estimation, Sikar houses the second largest number of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET aspirants who arrive here after completing Class X, and register in residential test-prep institutes, mostly from various districts in Rajasthan.

Considering a surge in suicide cases in Kota and Sikar, a high-level state committee led by the higher education secretary Bhawani Singh Detha, issued a guideline on September 27 mandating the creation of monitoring centres in Kota and Sikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also prescribed legal action against faculty of coaching institutes if they violate any of the regulations. The committee said, “Such violation that may severely affect the students’ mental health will be considered as a criminal act and the district administration will take necessary legal action against it.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON