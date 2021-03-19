New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot instructed all health and administrative officials to use their experience and available resources including enforcement of restrictions, intensified testing and crowd control to contain the second wave of Covid-19, during a video-conference to review the situation on Thursday at the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur.
“It is very worrying to see a three-time rise in the positivity rate of coronavirus infection within a week. On the basis of our shared experience of fighting Corona during the last one year, we have to save the people from the danger of the second wave. For this, discussions will be held with various political parties, social organisations, activists and religious leaders, etc. We have successfully fought the war against Corona so far by taking all sides together and coordinating with each other,” Gehlot said.
CM said it was noted in the chief ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that the rate of infection was on the rise across the country and the situation was worrisome in many states. Gehlot asked officials to review the functioning of oxygen plants, testing labs, quarantine areas, and management of containment zones to deal with the rising cases.
Gehlot also called for strict action against those responsible for crowding in markets and other public places and a comprehensive awareness campaign to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Medical and health secretary Siddharth Mahajan said more than 300 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on each of the last two days in the state and the total number of active cases had gone past the three-thousand mark.
“It is a matter of satisfaction that most of the active cases are in home isolation. The health department has planned to increase sampling, isolate suspected patients and immediate treatment to control the infection. Necessary instructions have been given to the district-level health officials for this,” said Mahajan.
Medical and health minister Raghu Sharma said, “We will have to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. At present, positive cases have increased in only a few districts and the resurgence can be controlled in this initial phase. Officers of the department have to control Corona through precautions while efficiently coordinating with other departments.”
Principal of SMS Medical College, Dr Sudhir Bhandari said the infection can only be contained through early detection and treatment.
“Based on the past years’ experience of coronavirus control, it is important that we make full use of investigative facilities to identify and isolate suspected patients,” he said.
Get our daily newsletter
Gehlot announces ₹5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1
New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock
Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19
In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs
- The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
Rajasthan minister says CM will resign if phone tapping claims are proven
18 tribal women from Rajasthan find new purpose, thanks to 2 women
Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital
Rajasthan wants 50% quota cap to be removed, some other states also agree
Need to reconsider reservation's 50% limit: Rajasthan
- Last week, the Supreme Court sought states’ opinion whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling set by it in a nine-judge bench ruling in 1992, famously known as the Indra Sawhney case.
BJP corners Gehlot govt on phone tapping; demands resignation, CBI probe
- Months after the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government admitted that the phones were intercepted to maintain public order.
Rajasthan govt to terminate police service officer for demanding sexual favours
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Rajasthan police service (RPS) officer Kailash Bohra on Sunday.
Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau
- The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
Rajasthan: 9 including 5 women held for assaulting & stripping girl, mother
- The old social practice of Nata which encourages adultery was found to be in the root of the incident.
Rajasthan CM: 1st dose of vaccination stopped at health centers due to shortage
- Rajasthan has also accused the Centre of providing incorrect figures on vaccine doses given to the state.
Illegal opium farming on Jaipur outskirts, 13 cases found in a year: Police
- Police said the drug smugglers have started targeting areas of various cities where opium can be cultivated and they pay farmers a high price for farming opium.