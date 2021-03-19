New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot instructed all health and administrative officials to use their experience and available resources including enforcement of restrictions, intensified testing and crowd control to contain the second wave of Covid-19, during a video-conference to review the situation on Thursday at the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur.

“It is very worrying to see a three-time rise in the positivity rate of coronavirus infection within a week. On the basis of our shared experience of fighting Corona during the last one year, we have to save the people from the danger of the second wave. For this, discussions will be held with various political parties, social organisations, activists and religious leaders, etc. We have successfully fought the war against Corona so far by taking all sides together and coordinating with each other,” Gehlot said.

CM said it was noted in the chief ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that the rate of infection was on the rise across the country and the situation was worrisome in many states. Gehlot asked officials to review the functioning of oxygen plants, testing labs, quarantine areas, and management of containment zones to deal with the rising cases.

Gehlot also called for strict action against those responsible for crowding in markets and other public places and a comprehensive awareness campaign to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Medical and health secretary Siddharth Mahajan said more than 300 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on each of the last two days in the state and the total number of active cases had gone past the three-thousand mark.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that most of the active cases are in home isolation. The health department has planned to increase sampling, isolate suspected patients and immediate treatment to control the infection. Necessary instructions have been given to the district-level health officials for this,” said Mahajan.

Medical and health minister Raghu Sharma said, “We will have to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. At present, positive cases have increased in only a few districts and the resurgence can be controlled in this initial phase. Officers of the department have to control Corona through precautions while efficiently coordinating with other departments.”

Principal of SMS Medical College, Dr Sudhir Bhandari said the infection can only be contained through early detection and treatment.

“Based on the past years’ experience of coronavirus control, it is important that we make full use of investigative facilities to identify and isolate suspected patients,” he said.