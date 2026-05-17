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Nine arrested in Rajasthan kidnapping, assault over marriage dispute: Police

Police arrested nine accused persons, including two women late Saturday night, efforts are underway to apprehend others involved

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:48 pm IST
By Abhijeet Dave
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Nine persons were arrested and three vehicles were seized by Gaggal police in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Saturday in a kidnapping and assault case linked with a marriage dispute.

Police arrested nine accused persons. (Representative Image/ iStock)

Superintendent of police Harshvardhan Agrawal said that the victim, Jeetu Nath (31) of the Kalbeliya community, left home around 9am on Saturday for work, when around 20–25 people in a pickup vehicle allegedly intercepted him, assaulted him, and forcibly abducted him to Veer village.

According to police, the accused assaulted the victim and allegedly forced him to wear a garland made of shoes. Nath was humiliated and was allegedly forced to drink urine by a woman.

Also Read:Truck rams police motorcycle in Rajasthan; 2 GRP personnel, theft suspect killed

A joint police team comprising the district special team, Gaggal police station, Nasirabad Sadar police, and Srinagar police conducted raids to arrest the accused.

Police arrested nine accused persons, including two women late Saturday night. Efforts are underway to apprehend others involved, police said.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Nine arrested in Rajasthan kidnapping, assault over marriage dispute: Police
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Nine arrested in Rajasthan kidnapping, assault over marriage dispute: Police
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