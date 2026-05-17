Nine arrested in Rajasthan kidnapping, assault over marriage dispute: Police

Nine persons were arrested and three vehicles were seized by Gaggal police in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Saturday in a kidnapping and assault case linked with a marriage dispute.

Police arrested nine accused persons. (Representative Image/ iStock)

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Superintendent of police Harshvardhan Agrawal said that the victim, Jeetu Nath (31) of the Kalbeliya community, left home around 9am on Saturday for work, when around 20–25 people in a pickup vehicle allegedly intercepted him, assaulted him, and forcibly abducted him to Veer village.

According to police, the accused assaulted the victim and allegedly forced him to wear a garland made of shoes. Nath was humiliated and was allegedly forced to drink urine by a woman.

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A joint police team comprising the district special team, Gaggal police station, Nasirabad Sadar police, and Srinagar police conducted raids to arrest the accused.

Police arrested nine accused persons, including two women late Saturday night. Efforts are underway to apprehend others involved, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim married a woman about five months ago after her divorce from her previous husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim married a woman about five months ago after her divorce from her previous husband. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the woman’s former in-laws refused to accept the divorce as valid until a caste-level settlement was reached. Police believe this dispute led to the violent incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the woman’s former in-laws refused to accept the divorce as valid until a caste-level settlement was reached. Police believe this dispute led to the violent incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused are identified as Prakash (23), Vikram (20), Hemraj (24), Devilal (40), Shayari (65), Gaurav Nath (21), Ravindra Nath (25), Ramlal (23), and Sugna Devi (46). Police are looking for other suspects, the investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused are identified as Prakash (23), Vikram (20), Hemraj (24), Devilal (40), Shayari (65), Gaurav Nath (21), Ravindra Nath (25), Ramlal (23), and Sugna Devi (46). Police are looking for other suspects, the investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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