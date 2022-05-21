Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders
jaipur news

On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders

The Delhi Police have filed a rape case against Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Mahesh Joshi.
Rajasthan cabinet minister Dr Mahesh Joshi (in photo) has come under fire after his son Rohit Joshi has been named in a complaint of rape. 
Published on May 21, 2022 03:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, whose son has been accused of rape by a 23-year-old woman, on Saturday said the case is sub judice and, therefore, court’s orders would be followed. “Police are doing their job and so is the law. Law is the same for everyone. The matter is in court. Whatever the court orders, we will follow,” Joshi said, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case

The Congress leader’s remarks came days after the Delhi Police, on May 8, filed a rape case against his son, Rohit, on the woman’s complaint. On May 15, a Delhi Police team arrived in Jaipur to arrest Rohit Joshi who, however, was found to be absconding.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Delhi Police summon Rajasthan minister's absconding son in alleged rape case

In her complaint, the woman has alleged she was raped multiple times by Rohit Joshi at several places, including Delhi, between January 8, 2021 and April 17 this year, adding that the minister’s son also promised to marry her. The complainant also claimed that on August 11 last year, she discovered she was pregnant with her alleged rapist’s baby. Rohit, she stated, tried to make her consume a pill but was unable to after she resisted.

After the allgeations surfaced, Mahesh Joshi, who holds the public health engineering department in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet, said ‘law will take its own course.’

Though the opposition BJP has been pressurising Gehlot to sack the Hawa Mahal MLA from his government, the chief minister, earlier this week, defended the 67-year-old leader, saying if there are allegations against someone’s son or brother, and if the said person is a minister, MLA or MP, he cannot be held guilty automatically only because he holds an influential post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ashok gehlot rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP