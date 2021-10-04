Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / ‘Papers were leaked during BJP rule too’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot on REET scandal
jaipur news

‘Papers were leaked during BJP rule too’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot on REET scandal

Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot also alleged on Monday that those candidates who knew that they wouldn't pass the examination were involved in provoking people.(PTI file photo)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

As the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan alleged that test paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) was leaked before the exam took place, and flagged other irregularities during the exam, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday dismissed the allegation by saying the Congress-led state government managed the entire process of REET very well.

Speaking to news agency ANI, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that exam papers were leaked even when the BJP was in power in Rajasthan. “The news of the exam paper being out circulated whether the Congress or the BJP is in power,” Gehlot said, adding that action will be taken in the REET matter.

On Sunday, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena demanded the cancellation of REET and said that not only the question papers but the answer sheets were also leaked before the exam. “There is evidence that both the papers and answer sheets were leaked before the exam started. The answer sheets cannot be there at the exam centres and it can be leaked only with the involvement of a secrecy wing official,” Meena told reporters on Sunday and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

RELATED STORIES

State party president Satish Poonia said that not a single exam in Rajasthan was conducted transparently in the past two and a half years. On the other hand, BJP Yuva Morcha demanded the resignation of Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh.

Ashok Gehlot also alleged on Monday that those candidates who knew that they wouldn't pass the examination were involved in provoking people. “This is not right that such people try to gather a crowd, provoke others. If this goes on, then how will recruitment take place,” Gehlot further told ANI.

Previously, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday accused the BJP of misguiding Rajasthan’s youth over the REET and said that if any irregularities were found, the guilty would not be spared. Dostara said that during BJP’s rule in Rajasthan, cheating in exams was rampant and gangs involved in it flourished. “You also had the resources, you had the government, but you kept on sleeping peacefully. The gangs involved in cheating continued to flourish,” the education minister said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm ashok gehlot
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP MP reiterates demand for REET cancellation, alleges paper leaked before exam

PM Modi lays foundation stone for 4 Rajasthan colleges, praises Ashok Gehlot

PM Modi inaugurates Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Rajasthan

Reduce taxes, give relief to common man: Gehlot to Centre on fuel price hike
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP