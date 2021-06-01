Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Parts of Rajasthan receive rains
jaipur news

Parts of Rajasthan receive rains

Churu recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall, Sri Ganganagar 3.3 mm, Sikar 1 mm and Kota 0.2 mm.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Pilani received the maximum rainfall at 19.6 mm, the official said.(AMAL KS/HT PHOTO.)

Several parts of Rajasthan received rains on Tuesday due to an active western disturbance, an official of the meteorological department here said.

Pilani received the maximum rainfall at 19.6 mm, the official said.

Many places in districts of Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions also received rainfall.

Churu recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall, Sri Ganganagar 3.3 mm, Sikar 1 mm and Kota 0.2 mm.

Due to the rains, the mercury fell by two to three notches. Pali was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Rains and dust storms are likely to continue in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next three to four days, according to the weather department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP