People to now get Covid vaccine at MNREGA sites in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, people can now be vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at MNREGA sites at the panchayat, village and ward level, and at offices in urban areas.

To speed up vaccination in the state, the health department has issued new guidelines for rural and urban areas, ensuring “maximum Covid-19 vaccination and minimum wastage”.

Secretary, Health, Akhil Arora said that guidelines have been issued for the selection of session sites at district-level for smooth and time-bound vaccination, based on the availability vaccine, deployment of volunteers for security arrangement and availability of medical staff.

He said vaccination camps will be organised panchayat-wise in rural areas based on the availability of vaccines in the district. Village-wise vaccination camps will be organised in those gram panchayats where villages are far from panchayat headquarters.

Arora said the maximum population in rural areas comprises MNREGA workers, and so vaccination sessions or camps will be organised in most areas for MNREGA workers and their families at the MNREGA workplaces

In urban areas, most people work at businesses, industries, private or government jobs, etc. Vaccination camps will be set up with the help of the business/industrial organisations and office management on priority basis for the employees and their families, Arora added.

The health department will provide vaccines and necessary staff at these session sites. Twenty-five per cent vaccine doses will be kept in reserve for emergency situations at the vaccination camps, Arora said.

The guidelines state that elderly people, women and people with disabilities will be given priority for vaccination at the sites.