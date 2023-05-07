Bharatpur: Man gets 20 years imprisonment for minor girl’s rape

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Saturday convicted a 57-year-old man and sentenced him to 20 years of rigourous imprisonment and a penalty of ₹50,000 for raping a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur in 2021, people familiar with the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officials close to developments, Dayaram Jatav, a native of a village under Nagar police station, caught hold of the minor girl on September 23, 2021, when she was on her way to a nearby agriculture field.

He took her to a secluded place, raped her, and fled away after the girl fell unconscious, the officials said.

Also Read: Taxi driver arrested for raping woman in car in forest area, looting her

After regaining consciousness, she reached her house and informed her mother about the incident. Her family members approached the police and registered a complaint against the neighbour on September 24, 2021, police said.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused on September 25, 2021, and filed a case against him under the POCSO Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tarun Jain, special public prosecutor, said the POCSO court convicted a man for 20-year imprisonment with a penalty of Rs.50,000 for raping a 13-year-old girl.

The court announced the decision after hearing 15 eyewitnesses and 23 documents under section POCSO act, Jain said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON