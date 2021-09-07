Political message in tree plantation drive across Rajasthan on Pilot’s birthday

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s supporters are planting hundreds of thousands of trees across the state to mark his birthday on Tuesday and also to send a political message that the Congress leader enjoys support throughout Rajasthan.

Pilot, who turned 44, will be meeting his supporters and party workers at his residence in Jaipur from 11 am onwards amid continuing tensions with the state unit of the Congress over the delay in cabinet rejig. Pilot’s supporters feel they have been hard done by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who, they believe, has resisted efforts to share power with the disgruntled group.

Former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Mahesh Sharma said the plantation drive was being conducted across 200 assembly constituencies to celebrate Pilot’s birthday and the target was to plant 1 million trees across the state.

Pilot’s supporters said it will be a record-breaking exercise, surpassing the single-day record of planting 611,000 saplings in 2009 by a team of volunteers led by the then Dungarpur district magistrate.

Last year, in a massive blood donation drive, held on Pilot’s Birthday, around 45,000 units were collected in 400 camps.