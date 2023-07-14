India becoming stronger by incorporating democracy, diversity: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the democratic system in India is continuously getting stronger and the country is moving forward incorporating both democracy and diversity. President Droupadi Murmu at the seminar organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

“Our country has been moving forward in its developmental journey with democratic methods while incorporating the world’s largest diversity,” Murmu said.

She said during the 75 years since Independence, India has kept its democratic values strong while facing all the challenges.

“The biggest proof of the vibrancy of our democracy is the general elections. In the 17th Lok Sabha elections in 2019, 61.3 crore voters used their franchise, which was a record,” Murmu said.

The President noted that for the first time, the number of women parliamentarians had crossed the 100 mark, expressing confidence that this number would increase further.

Also Read: Instead of “me or mine”, it should be “ours”: Prez in address to Rajasthan assembly

Murmu was addressing a seminar on the ‘Role of key constitutional functionaries of Rajasthan Legislature in Strengthening Democracy’ in Jaipur on Friday.

The seminar was organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) to mark the birth centenary of former Vice President, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

“In our democratic system, representation has been provided to all the people of society, especially the backward and weaker sections and women. The Panchayati Raj system is playing a fundamental role in our democracy. Today, out of more than 31.5 lakh elected representatives in more than 2.75 lakh local rural bodies, 46% are women,” Murmu said.

The President said that the people of Rajasthan as well as their representatives have played an important role in the success of Indian democracy.

She said she was confident that the people of Rajasthan would strengthen the values of parliamentary democracy and would continue to contribute in the development of the state and the country.

Recalling Shekhawat’s legacy, Murmu said he left an indelible mark of his towering personality not only in the politics of Rajasthan but the whole country.

As the CM of Rajasthan, he envisioned and implemented many schemes for the development of the state and for the welfare of people, Murmu said.

As Vice-President, Shekhawat carried out the high traditions of the Indian Parliament and also enriched them, Murmu said, adding that he played an important role in shaping the destiny of Rajasthan and the country. His ideals are exemplary for all the people’s representatives of our country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON