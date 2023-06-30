Prime accused in Bikaner’s gangrape, murder case arrested in Sikar

JAIPUR: Dinesh Vishnoi, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Bikaner’s Khajuwala, was arrested by the Sikar police on Friday, police said.

The Rajasthan Police last week announced ₹ 40,000 reward for information leading to Dinesh Vishnoi’s arrest (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vishnoi was caught by the police during the checking of the state roadways buses in the district. The state police last week announced a ₹40,000 reward for information leading to his arrest in connection with the rape and murder of a woman by three men including two police constables.

Police earlier arrested one of the two accused constables, Manoj Kumar, and Vishnoi’s driver, Rakesh Kumar.

The first information report (FIR) was filed against Vishnoi and two constables, Manoj Kumar and Bhagirath, on a complaint by the woman’s father on June 20 after his daughter was found dead in a deserted area.

Bikaner Rural additional superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Sharma said Bhagirath was yet to be arrested because the investigators could not establish his role. “He is already suspended. Once we get the proof, we will definitely arrest him.”

