Prisoner escapes from Rajasthan jail after scaling its 20-foot electric fencing
An under trial prisoner, accused of murdering his wife, fled from the Baran district jail in Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon. He had been lodged in the jail since February 25.
A 35-year-old under-trial prisoner escaped from the Baran district jail in Rajasthan by scaling a 20-foot-high electric fencing using a cable, officials said on Thursday.
Janved, accused of murdering his wife, fled from the jail Wednesday afternoon but the matter came to light later in the evening. Subsequently a case was registered and a search was underway for the accused.
He had been lodged in the jail since February 25.
Jailor of the Baran district jail Kishan Chand Meena said the accused used a cable of CCTV cameras as a rope to scale the electric fencing.
It was likely that the inmate managed to escape through a gap on the fence, he added.
