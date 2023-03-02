Rajasthan Cabinet approves Bill for tackling organised crime

The state Cabinet has approved the Rajasthan Organized Crime Control Bill, which provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum ₹1 lakh fine. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

The bill is expected to be introduced during the ongoing assembly session and seeks to check organised crime along the lines of similar legislation in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka.

In a statement issued after chief minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the state government said the nature of crime has changed. It added criminals have formed gangs and there is no special law to deal with it.

The bill provides for imprisonment for a minimum of five years, which may extend to imprisonment for life, for criminal conspiracy and sheltering gangs.

It also has a provision for a minimum fine of ₹5 lakh and a minimum imprisonment of three years for acquiring property through organized crime. A public servant abetting organised crime can be imprisoned for a maximum of three years and a fine as per provisions of the bill

A criminal gang has been defined as any group of criminals of over two people involved in violence or intimidation.

