Jaipur, Private medical services in Jaipur resumed on Sunday after police assured security to doctors and a fair probe into the alleged assault on the family members of a city-based doctor, even as the boycott of the state-run health scheme continued.

Pvt medical services resume in Jaipur as police assures security; RGHS boycott continues

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Doctors in Jaipur had been on strike protesting against the alleged assault, intimidation and misconduct by a group of lawyers against the family of Dr Sondev Bansal in the Rajasthan High Court premises.

An FIR in the matter was registered at Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday based on a complaint by Bansal's family members, officials said.

A delegation of various medical bodies, including the Indian Medical Association, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society and Medical Practitioners Society , met the Jaipur Police Commissioner and apprised him of the incident.

They alleged that a group of lawyers had created an atmosphere of fear through threats, pressure and disruption, including during the doctor's bail hearing, and sought protection for doctors and their families along with a fair investigation, according to an official statement.

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{{^usCountry}} They also demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team , which was accepted by the police commissioner, who assured an impartial probe and appropriate action against those found guilty, along with measures to ensure security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team , which was accepted by the police commissioner, who assured an impartial probe and appropriate action against those found guilty, along with measures to ensure security. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the assurance, a joint meeting of medical organisations was held at the Jaipur Medical Association hall, where it was decided to call off the strike in view of the inconvenience being caused to patients and the general public, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the assurance, a joint meeting of medical organisations was held at the Jaipur Medical Association hall, where it was decided to call off the strike in view of the inconvenience being caused to patients and the general public, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Medical bodies said normal services at private hospitals and clinics in Jaipur would resume with immediate effect based on the administration's assurances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical bodies said normal services at private hospitals and clinics in Jaipur would resume with immediate effect based on the administration's assurances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, they said concerns and anger persist within the medical community over the incident and warned that any recurrence could lead to renewed protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, they said concerns and anger persist within the medical community over the incident and warned that any recurrence could lead to renewed protests. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the boycott of the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme will continue across the state due to unresolved issues and irregularities in the scheme, the organisations said.

They added that despite multiple rounds of talks with the state government, no concrete resolution has been reached so far, leading to continued dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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