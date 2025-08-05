RAC jawan surrenders after shooting RAS officer dead over personal dispute

A 32-year-old Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) jawan shot dead a state civil servant on Tuesday morning over a domestic dispute and later surrendered before the police, officials said. Representational image.

“The incident took place in the Bagru area at 6:30am… He surrendered at Phulera police station. The jawan, Ajay Kataria, fired around seven rounds at the victim, Shankar Lal, who was an inspector in the state labour department,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Jaipur West), Alok Singhal, said.

According to officials, Shankar, who was also Kataria’s brother-in-law, had recently arranged a match for the latter with his distanced sister.

“The two got engaged but the match broke after the bride told Kataria that she was in a relationship with another person. However, Kataria wanted to resolve the matter with the woman but Shankar refused, which enraged Kataria,” the police said.

Enraged, Kataria went to Shankar’s house in Bagru this morning when the latter was heading out for a morning walk.

“He fired seven rounds from his service rifle and Shankar died on the spot. Later, Kataria returned home and then surrendered at the Phulera police station,” Singhal said.

A case has been lodged against Kataria under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy. We are questioning the accused. Further probe is underway,” Singhal added.