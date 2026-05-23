Jodhpur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday flagged off a new train service from Jalore in Rajasthan and said it was for the first time that this region was getting direct rail connectivity with Delhi and Jaipur.

Railway minister inaugurates Delhi-Bhuj train service via Rajasthan's Jalore

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Though it was inaugurated from Jalore, its scheduled service will operate between Bhuj and Delhi via Jalore, Pali and Ajmer.

Vaishnaw said that the people of the Jalore region had long needed better rail connectivity, which has now been fulfilled through the new rail service. He said that this new rail service will play an important role in the development of Jalore and the surrounding areas and provide passengers with better and convenient travel facilities.

According to the railway minister, better rail connectivity will boost local trade, tourism and economic activities and make travel between different cities easier and more convenient.

Speaking about station redevelopment work underway in Rajasthan, he said that redevelopment of Jalore, Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Abu Road, Pali Marwar and Jaisalmer stations is being carried out in accordance with local art and culture, due to which these stations are emerging as tourist attractions of the cities.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to projects under construction in Rajasthan, he said that several projects are progressing, which will strengthen connectivity in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to projects under construction in Rajasthan, he said that several projects are progressing, which will strengthen connectivity in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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He stated that to promote granite industries in the region, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals can also be established by the railways to support the industry.

He said that post-Covid, 46 pairs of new trains have been introduced for Rajasthan, including Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and various express rail services.

Prior to this, Vaishnaw was in Jodhpur to inaugurate a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, replacing the existing eight-coach service.

Vaishnaw said that keeping in mind the increasing demand from tourists and regular travellers, the new 20-coach train is being introduced.

He informed that a coaching terminal for Vande Bharat Sleeper and other trains will be set up in Jodhpur, which will help increase train services in western Rajasthan.

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Vaishnaw also announced the extension of the Sabarmati-Jodhpur train service to Jaisalmer and the inauguration of a coaching maintenance depot there.

When local leaders gathered at the inauguration ceremony for Vande Bharat, and demanded a direct train from Jodhpur to Haridwar, Vaishnaw assured them saying he was aware of the need and that work was underway to start the service by March 2027.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.