Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rains, cloud cover bring respite from heat in parts of Rajasthan
jaipur news

Rains, cloud cover bring respite from heat in parts of Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria and Churu 44.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 43.1 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 42.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 42 degrees Celsius, and Jaisalmer 41.7 degrees Celsius.
Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Tonk, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jalore and Pali districts in the next 24 hours.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 09:29 PM IST
PTI |

The mercury dropped by one to five degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan on Monday due to rain and cloud cover, according to a meteorological department spokesperson.

Sri Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria and Churu 44.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 43.1 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 42.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 42 degrees Celsius, and Jaisalmer 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Barmer recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Alwar 41.1 degrees Celsius, Sikar 40 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 39.8 degrees Celsius, Kota 38.5 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 37 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 36.4 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 32.4 degrees Celsius, and Chittorgarh 31.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department spokesperson said that in most cities of the state, the temperature on Sunday night was recorded in the range of 25.4 degrees Celsius to 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner recorded 17.6 mm of rainfall, Dabok 11.2 mm, Phalodi 5.8 mm, Bhilwara 2 mm, Jodhpur 1.9 mm, and Chittorgarh 1 mm.

Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Tonk, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jalore and Pali districts in the next 24 hours, the spokesperson said. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan jaipur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP