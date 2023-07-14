Rajasthan: 18-year-old woman abducted, attacked with acid; body found in well
The family members have demanded immediate arrest of the culprit and compensation of ₹50 lakh and a government job.
The body of an 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted and attacked with acid, was found in a well in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Thursday.
Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and the woman's family members staged a sit-in outside the hospital where the body has been kept for postmortem.
The family members have demanded immediate arrest of the culprit and compensation of ₹50 lakh and a government job.
Nadauti SHO Babu Lal said the woman, a resident of Mohanpura of Todabhim area, had gone missing on Wednesday. Her family members in a complaint has said that she was kidnapped and later murdered, the officer said.
While speaking to reporters, BJP leader Meena claimed that the woman was abducted, raped and killed.