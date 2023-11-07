Rajasthan: 2,605 candidates file 3,436 nominations, says chief poll officer

The Rajasthan state chief election officer Praveen Gupta on Monday informed that 2,605 candidates have filed around 3,436 nominations in the state for the upcoming assembly elections, of whom 299 are women candidates.

The CEO said that “the highest number of candidates, 31, have filed nominations from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar constituency, followed by Bharatpur’s Kaman and Jalore’s Ahore”.

However, Dudu and Lalsot constituencies recorded the lowest number of 4 candidates in each, followed by Chhotan with 5 candidates, and Revdar and Chaksu with 6 candidates.

Rajasthan, with 200 assembly constituencies, is all set to go for the poll on November 25. The result will be announced on December 3.

The state comprises around 52,788,931 voters this election, of whom 27,474,849 are men and 25,313,458 are also women. Around 2,220,913 fresh voters are also set to cast their votes in the upcoming election.

The election commission also said that around 1,543 candidates filed 1,974 nominations on the last day. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination from Jodhpur’s Sardarpura.

The CEO said that the nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 7 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is November 9.

