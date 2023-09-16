Rajasthan: 3 cow smugglers held in Dausa, one critically injured in police firing

Rajasthan’s Dausa police on Saturday morning arrested three alleged cow smugglers after an overnight search operation in which one of them was shot and critically injured during a gunfight with the police, said people aware of the matter.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21 around midnight on Friday when police tried to stop a vehicle of cow smugglers coming from Jaipur, added the people mentioned above.

According to the people, the smugglers left the vehicle carrying cattle and ran into a nearby forest, following which police launched a search operation.

On Saturday morning, police reached the Nangal Bersi after being informed about their hideout and chased them.

As soon as the police approached the smugglers, they started firing and in return fire, one of the smugglers was critically injured in firing, while two others also suffered injuries.

Dausa superintendent of police Vandita Rana said police rescued four cows and seized a truck from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of them received bullet injuries and all have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, said the SP, adding a complaint has been registered under section Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation Temporary Migration or Export) Act 1995.