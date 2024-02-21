Rajasthan: 3 labourers dead as stone block collapses, buries them in granite mine

Three labourers were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a rock fell on them at a stone mine in Pali district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. According to the police, all the victims lay buried under the debris for nearly two hours. Representational image.

The incident took place near Sakdada village (Chanod) of Guda Endla police station area of the district.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police identified the deceased as Mahavir (20), Hemraj (22) and Mohan (21), while the injured were identified as Shanti Lal (25), Shravan (24) and Ishwar (24). Shanti Lal got critically injured due to which he was referred to Jodhpur.

All six labourers were breaking stones in the granite mines when the incident took place. Stone cutting and other operations were underway with drilling machines when, due to the vibration of one of the machines, a hundred-ton rock fell, burying the labourers.