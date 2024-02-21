 Rajasthan: 3 labourers dead as stone block collapses, buries them in granite mine - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 3 labourers dead as stone block collapses, buries them in granite mine

Rajasthan: 3 labourers dead as stone block collapses, buries them in granite mine

ByMukesh Mathrani
Feb 21, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Stone cutting and other operations were underway with drilling machines when, due to the vibration of one of the machines, a hundred-ton rock fell, burying the labourers

Three labourers were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a rock fell on them at a stone mine in Pali district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. According to the police, all the victims lay buried under the debris for nearly two hours.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident took place near Sakdada village (Chanod) of Guda Endla police station area of the district.

Police identified the deceased as Mahavir (20), Hemraj (22) and Mohan (21), while the injured were identified as Shanti Lal (25), Shravan (24) and Ishwar (24). Shanti Lal got critically injured due to which he was referred to Jodhpur.

All six labourers were breaking stones in the granite mines when the incident took place. Stone cutting and other operations were underway with drilling machines when, due to the vibration of one of the machines, a hundred-ton rock fell, burying the labourers.

