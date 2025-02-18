Rajasthan: 5 pilgrims returning from Mahakumbh killed in Dausa road accident

Five people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a car with eight occupants, all natives of Deoli in Tonk district, rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Dausa on Tuesday after the car driver lost control. Representational image.

The police rushed all the passengers from the car to the hospital, but doctors declared five of them dead on arrival. The truck was parked on the roadside when the accident took place, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Mukut Bihari and his wife Guddi Devi, Rakesh Kumar and his wife Nidhi Devi, and driver Nafees Khan, a native of Malarna Dungar.

Dausa city circle officer Ravi Prakash said that two family members were coming from Prayagraj to their hometown Deoli after attending Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh.

Truck driver Dharamveer Singh, a native of Pahari in Deeg district, and mechanic Ram Charan Jangid, a native of Malgaon, sustained injuries. Dipesh Parwani, who was in the car, was also injured.

The bodies will be handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, Prakash said.