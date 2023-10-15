Rajasthan: 7 killed, 10 injured in truck-jeep collision in Dungarpur

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a truck and a cruiser jeep in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.

Bichhiwada police station house officer Madanlal said the incident took place around 2.30pm on the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway-48 near the Ratanpur border

He added that seven people died on the spot, and 10 with severe injuries were reffered to a hospital in Dungarpur.

Police said that although the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, initial investigations suggest that the truck’s brakes failed, and it bumped into the jeep from behind, crushing it entirely.

Senior police and administration officials, including district collector Laxmi Narayan Mantri and superintendent of police Kundan Kanwaria, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

