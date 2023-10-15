Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan: 7 killed, 10 injured in truck-jeep collision in Dungarpur

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Bichhiwada police station house officer Madanlal said the incident took place around 2.30pm on the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway-48 near the Ratanpur border

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a truck and a cruiser jeep in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

He added that seven people died on the spot, and 10 with severe injuries were reffered to a hospital in Dungarpur.

Police said that although the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, initial investigations suggest that the truck’s brakes failed, and it bumped into the jeep from behind, crushing it entirely.

Senior police and administration officials, including district collector Laxmi Narayan Mantri and superintendent of police Kundan Kanwaria, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

