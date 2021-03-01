Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill
Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)

The Rajasthan Assembly passed the Rajasthan Appropriation Bill, 2021 by voice vote on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal introduced the bill in the House, saying it has been brought to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain amounts from the state consolidated fund for services for 2020-21.

With the passing of the bill, he said, an amount of 36,253.95 crore can be paid and utilised.

Discussion on Budget 2021-22 is underway in the assembly.

Legislators of the opposition BJP did not take part in the discussion to protest the Speaker's decision to bar former minister Vasudev Devnani from taking part in the proceedings of the House for the day.

