Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination kicked off in Rajasthan on Monday. Those ageing above 60 years and people above 45 years of age with specific co-morbidities participated in the vaccination drive with enthusiasm and zeal.

Several places reported technical errors in the CoWin software which led beneficiaries waiting. The drive, however, later began with offline registration.

The first person to get vaccinated in the second phase was Governor Kalraj Mishra who received his vaccine shot at Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

“I thank the scientists for successfully developing the vaccine, following the complete standards and prescribed procedure in a short time,” he said.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, offers full support in Bengal polls﻿

The Governor has appealed that those eligible for vaccination should get both doses on time without any hesitation. “ Do not be careless even after getting the first dose of the vaccine. Follow the norms of two yards distance, wear a mask and sanitise regularly,” he said.

The first vaccine shot at Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS), the biggest government hospital in the state, was administered to Mangala Dixit, 72. She arrived with her younger sister Veerabala Joshi (66), brothers Dinesh Dwivedi (64) and Suresh Joshi (70) to get vaccinated. Mangla Joshi has been the deputy director in the education department.

After getting vaccinated, Dixit said, “This vaccine is very safe. We got the motivation to get vaccinated after watching PM Modi getting the vaccine. The fear of safety issue faded away after watching the PM today.” She added that everyone should come forward to get vaccinated.

“The feeling is good. There was no problem of any kind,” said Veerbala Joshi after getting the dose of the vaccine.

In Jaipuria Hospital, there was a slight delay in the process of vaccination. Due to the problem of online registration, there were some minutes of delay. The online system at the satellite hospital in Banipark collapsed. After this, offline registration was done.

Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic about the vaccination drive. There was some technical error in software but we have asked the centre to continue with the vaccination process and update the data when the error is resolved.”

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination commenced smoothly in Kota. Dr Saurabh Sharma, nodal officer, Covid-19 vaccination, said, “Initially, there were more on spot registrations for the Covid-19 vaccination in the morning today as people are still unaware of online registrations.”

Barmer’s ADM OP Bishnoi said at around 33 places, the vaccination program was conducted and people are enthused to get vaccinated.

Barmer CMHO, Babulal Bishnoi, said, “There was no apprehension visible among the people with regards to the vaccine and looking at peoples’ response, we are planning to increase the number of centres from 33 to 40 tomorrow.”

Till 2 pm, very few people turned up for vaccination in Jodhpur. “The number may increase gradually in coming time,” a health official from Jodhpur said.

In Bikaner and Alwar also, people had to wait for hours due to a technical error in online registration. In Ajmer, people were seen in a long queue to get vaccinated. At a hospital in Ajmer, offline registration was done when a problem was reported in online registration.

In Udaipur, ex-Union minister Dr Girijiya Vyas received his first vaccine dose at the RNT medical college. Vyas said that every citizen should be careful towards their health and should show their responsibility towards society by getting vaccinated as per the government's schedule.

She further said, "Many misconceptions are there in the society regarding the vaccine but it is safe.”

The state health department had prepared to achieve the target of the inoculation of 16.3 million people in phase II of the vaccination drive. The vaccination will be free at government hospitals while people getting vaccinated at private hospitals will be charged ₹250 per dose.

Rajasthan had achieved more than 85 per cent of the target in the vaccination drive for health and frontline workers.

More than 4,000 sites have been prepared across the state, including 400 in Jaipur, to achieve the vaccination target.

The Central government has approved doses for 6.8 million people above 60 years.