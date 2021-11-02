Rajasthan bye-elections: Congress candidates lead in Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar

Candidates of the ruling Congress party in Rajasthan were leading in both the assembly constituencies – in Dhariawad, Pratagarh, and in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur – as counting was underway after bye-elections.

Nagraj Meena was leading by a margin of 20,252 votes over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad.

In Vallabhnagar, Preeti Shaktawat was ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 8,088 votes.

The Vallabnagar assembly constituency has been a Congress stronghold with the party winning nine out of 16 assembly elections since 1952.

The BJP candidate Randhir Singh Bhindar managed to win in 2003, and later as an independent in 2013.

Dhariawad, which became a constituency after delimitation in 2008, has witnessed three assembly polls, with the BJP having won twice, in 2013 and 2018, and the Congress in 2008.

Tranpsort minister Pratap Singh Khachariywas said, “We thank the people for supporting the policies of the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The win will show that Gehlot’s policies are… [endorsed] by the people.”

Sports minister Ashok Chandana, who was among the leaders who campaigned in Dhariawad, said the people have voted for the “good governance” of Gehlot.

“The Congress candidates on both the seats are going to win the elections with huge margins, and this was expected,” he said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said local equations didn’t go in the party’s favour and the trends were unexpected. “The BJP suffered because of the division of votes in both the constituencies,” he said.