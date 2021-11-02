Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan bye-elections: Congress candidates lead in Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar
jaipur news

Rajasthan bye-elections: Congress candidates lead in Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar

Nagraj Meena was leading by a margin of 20,252 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad. In Vallabhnagar, Preeti Shaktawat was ahead of RLP candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 8,088 votes
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at a camp in Fatehpur. Candidates of the ruling Congress party in Rajasthan were leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar as counting was underway after bye-elections on Tuesday. (PTI/File)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 02:56 PM IST
By Sachin Saini

Candidates of the ruling Congress party in Rajasthan were leading in both the assembly constituencies – in Dhariawad, Pratagarh, and in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur – as counting was underway after bye-elections.

Nagraj Meena was leading by a margin of 20,252 votes over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad.

In Vallabhnagar, Preeti Shaktawat was ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 8,088 votes.

The Vallabnagar assembly constituency has been a Congress stronghold with the party winning nine out of 16 assembly elections since 1952.

The BJP candidate Randhir Singh Bhindar managed to win in 2003, and later as an independent in 2013.

Dhariawad, which became a constituency after delimitation in 2008, has witnessed three assembly polls, with the BJP having won twice, in 2013 and 2018, and the Congress in 2008.

Tranpsort minister Pratap Singh Khachariywas said, “We thank the people for supporting the policies of the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The win will show that Gehlot’s policies are… [endorsed] by the people.”

RELATED STORIES

Sports minister Ashok Chandana, who was among the leaders who campaigned in Dhariawad, said the people have voted for the “good governance” of Gehlot.

“The Congress candidates on both the seats are going to win the elections with huge margins, and this was expected,” he said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said local equations didn’t go in the party’s favour and the trends were unexpected. “The BJP suffered because of the division of votes in both the constituencies,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP