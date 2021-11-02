Rajasthan bypolls: Shot in arm for Gehlot govt as Congress sweeps in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad

The Congress continued its winning streak in Rajasthan as it secured a clear victory in the two assembly constituencies – in Pratagarh’s Dhariawad and Udaipur’s Vallabhnagar – where bypolls were held on October 30.

With this, the ruling Congress' tally in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly touched 108, while the BJP had 71 legislators.

In Vallabhnagar, Congress candidate Preeti Shaktawat beat Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RJP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a comfortable margin of 20,606 votes, as declared by the Election Commission.

In Dhariabad, Congress' Nagraj Meena defeated his nearest rival and independent candidate Thawarchand by 18,725 votes, while BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena trailed with 46,487 (26.08 per cent) votes.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the winners and tweeted that people have put a stamp on his government’s policies, programmes and good governance.

“This is the first time in the history of Rajasthan that the ruling party is winning consecutive by-elections. After the 2018 assembly elections, elections have been held in eight assembly seats in the state, out of which Congress has won six and lost two seats traditionally held by the NDA by a small margin,” Gehlot said.

“This victory shows that people have full faith in the good governance and welfare policies of our government. In future too, we would be able to maintain public trust,” he added.

Accepting the BJP’s defeat in the bypolls, state chief Satish Poonia said the results depended on "local equations".

Meanwhile, state ministers congratulated the winners of the bypolls and hailed Gehlot’s government for the victories.

Sports minister Ashok Chandana, who was among the leaders to have campaigned in Dhariawad, said the people have voted for the “good governance” of Gehlot. “The Congress candidates on both the seats are going to win the elections with huge margins, and this was expected," he had said earlier in the day.

Minister Harish Chaudhary said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Preeti Shaktawat ji and Nagaraj ji Meena for their victory in the by-elections for assembly constituencies of Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad in Rajasthan. Thanks to the people of Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad. The Congress government of Rajasthan will always live up to your belief firmly.”

The Vallabnagar assembly constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 1952. The grand old party has won the seat nine out of 16 assembly elections till date. The Dhariawad seat, which became a constituency after delimitation in 2008, made a shift by voting for Congress. The BJP had won the previous two elections in 2013 and 2016, preceded by Congress in 2008.