‘Deliberate attempts being made to mislead public’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot on BJP’s claim of vaccine wastage

The war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and states is intensifying over the wastage of the vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This time, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot refuted BJP’s allegations that 1.15 million vaccine doses have been wasted in the state.

In a statement in Hindi on Twitter on Friday, Gehlot said that as per the CoWin platform, 16,367,230 people have been vaccinated against the viral disease till May 26 in the state. Of these 338,000 doses were wasted which is 2%, he said adding that this is much lower than the national average of 6% and the Centre’s limit of 10%.

“At the beginning of the vaccination drive in Rajasthan, there were technical errors reported in the eVIN software -created for tracking inoculations- due to which there was double-entry of 295,000 doses at several vaccination centres. And hence, the total doses administered showed as 17,001,220 on the software, which is incorrect. Only 338,000 doses have been wasted,” the Rajasthan chief minister said in the statement.

Gehlot also reminded that during the review meeting of states with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on May 21, he accepted that there were technical issues with the Centre’s vaccine portal due to which the vaccine wastage figures were showing inflated. “Dr Vardhan himself assured that the Centre will speak to states and then only it will present the figures of vaccine wastage,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot pointed out that by presenting forged figures, deliberate attempts are being made by the BJP to mislead the public during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. “We all are working together to manage Covid-19, but the BJP is trying to bring down the morale of corona warriors who have been working hard to combat the virus for the last 14 months.”

He accused the Centre of failing to make vaccines available due to its wrong policies and appealed to all opposition leaders in Rajasthan to pressurise the Centre to provide more doses to the state rather than creating disputes.

Rajasthan has so far inoculated 16,426,346 people of which 13,361,360 have received the first dose and the remaining 3,064,986 with both doses. For weeks, the state has flagged a severe shortage of doses due to which the vaccination drive has slowed down significantly. Health minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday that the Centre had only allocated just over 1.26 million doses for June while the state needs 70 million doses for vaccinating beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 44.