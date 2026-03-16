Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the contribution of the tribal community to the state's development has been invaluable, and the government is committed to promoting employment for tribal youth and supporting traditional handicraft. Rajasthan CM hails tribal community's contribution, says will develop Beneshwar Dham

Addressing a public gathering on Tribal Pride Day at Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur, Sharma said the tribal community is known for its rich traditions, distinct culture and close connection with nature, and has produced many heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

The chief minister said the state government would undertake the overall development and beautification of Beneshwar Dham, a major centre of faith for tribal communities, and a detailed project report was being prepared for the purpose, according to an official statement.

Referring to tribal heritage, Sharma said handicraft such as Pithora paintings, bamboo weaving, pottery and wood carving represent the pride and cultural identity of the tribal community, and the government aims to ensure artists receive proper recognition and value for their work.

He also highlighted various welfare measures for tribal communities, including increasing the monthly mess allowance in hostels from ₹2,500 to ₹3,250 and providing incentives for tribal students scoring above 80 per cent in classes 10 and 12, as well as those clearing CA and CS examinations.

The chief minister said 244 new Maa-Baadi centres have been established, and tribal farmers have been provided free hybrid maize seeds and minikits. He added that 530 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been set up in eight districts, benefiting over 1.5 lakh women.

Sharma said the government would launch a special campaign to provide individual and community forest rights pattas to tribal residents living in forest areas and ensure their entry in revenue records to enable beneficiaries to access government schemes and bank loans.

He also announced that a tribal tourist circuit worth ₹100 crore would be developed, linking major sites including Tripura Sundari Temple, Mangadh Dham, Beneshwar Dham, Sitamata Wildlife Sanctuary, Rishabhdev Temple, Gautameshwar Temple and Matrikundiya.

During the event, the chief minister also laid foundation stones for and inaugurated 326 development works worth ₹1,902 crore in the tribal-dominated districts of Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumber and Sirohi, the official statement said.

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