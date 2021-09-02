Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan CM stresses on need to follow Covid protocol in schools, colleges

PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday stressed on ensuring strict adherence of the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the pandemic in educational institutions.

If the SOP and protocol were not followed then there would be a danger of infection among youths, he said.

Studies in schools for Classes 9 to 12 resumed on Wednesday. Government and private schools have opened after more than four months for these classes.

"Educational institutions have opened in the state. The education of children has affected due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time. It is the responsibility of everyone to strictly follow the SOPs issued for the operation of educational institutions," Gehlot tweeted.

He further said, "If SOP and corona protocol are not followed, then there is a risk of infection. So along with studies, take proper care of health and ensure strict adherence to protocol and SOP. Best wishes to all the students and teachers!"

As per the guidelines issued by the Education Department, 50 per cent students are allowed at a time and all arrangements are to be made as per the Covid protocol.

