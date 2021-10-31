Rajasthan Cong to launch campaign against inflation, says ‘Modi has govt failed’

The Rajasthan Congress on Sunday announced that it will run a statewide public awareness campaign from November 14 to November 29 to tell people that the Modi government has "failed" to check inflation in the country.

The party will also launch a membership drive in Rajasthan on November 1 and it will go on till March 31, 2022, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said.

On the results of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar districts, where the Congress won the majority of seats, he claimed that similar results will be seen in elections elsewhere in the country in the coming days.

"Congress workers will go to about 55,000 booths across the state. Training camps will be organised for workers and common people will be made aware of the fact that the Modi government has failed to check inflation.

"The public awareness campaign will be mainly against inflation and will run from November 14 to 29," Dotasra told reporters after paying tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary at the state Congress headquarters here.

He said that the BJP has been completely exposed.

"The people who are in power are working to destroy institutions, they are working to kill democracy. People of the country are seeing all this. The way (election) results are coming in Rajasthan, now in the coming time, you will see similar results wherever elections are held in the country," the Congress leader said.

AICC general secretary and state in-charge Ajay Maken and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also take part in the campaign.

Dotasra said the Congress will also launch a membership drive in the state from November 1. It will go on till March 31, 2022.

State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the people are standing with the Congress because of the welfare and development schemes of the Gehlot government.

The BJP only takes the name of Lord Ram, but the Congress has implemented the principles of 'Ram Rajya' in the state. 'Ram Rajya' means that the government is working for public welfare and development, he said.

Khachariyawas exuded confidence that the Congress will win bye-elections to both Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad assembly seats in Rajasthan.

Gehlot, Congress leaders and officials also attended the programme to pay tributes to Gandhi.

