Rajasthan Congress MLA resigns from state wildlife board expressing discontent

Congress MLA from Kundanpur (Kota) Bharat Singh on Friday resigned as a member of the State Wildlife Board.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter addressed to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the chairman, Singh expressed his discontent with the board and asked to consider his resignation.

He said the decision of transferring 39 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers on June 20 was not discussed either with him or with forest minister Hemram Choudhary. “This is highly disappointing that the CM is taking any action ignoring the senior cabinet minister of the department,” said the letter from Singh read.

In a major reshuffle in the Forest Department, the Rajasthan government had on Tuesday (June 20) transferred 39 IFS officers and also assigned additional charge to 14 officers.

Singh also added, “As a wildlife lover, a person who grew up in the forests since childhood, and an MLA, I focused on its conservation. You (Gehlot) are the chairman of the board as CM. However, the truth is you have no interest in wildlife conservation at all. You never even cared to pay a visit to the Mukundra Tiger Reserve Park.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his letter, he also expressed his grievance over the fact that the board delayed the implementation of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) breeding centre at Anta in Baran which was already announced in the 2018-19 budget.