Rajasthan Covid-19 unlock from today: Vaccination must at many places

In the wake of a significant fall in the number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government has further relaxed the restrictions put in place in the state, which is effective from 5am on Monday. Now, all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments have to ensure the vaccination of their staff.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 162 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the state's infection tally to 952,129 and the death toll to 8,914.

Here are the fresh guidelines of the Rajasthan government:

Government offices can operate till 6pm. In private offices, where there are less than 25 employees, full strength would be allowed. However, where there are over 25 employees, only 50 per cent staff would be allowed. However, if 60 per cent of the employees have been administered at least their first dose of the Covid vaccine, these offices can operate at 100 per cent strength. Pregnant women as well as those with disabilities or co-morbidities can be allowed to work from home. Employees of business establishments should be vaccinated and can operate till 7pm. City buses are permitted to function from 5am to 8pm in the cities. However, no passenger will be allowed to travel standing. The driver and conductor of the bus must have taken at least their first jab in order to start operating their buses. Travel by private vehicles will be allowed from Monday to Saturday (5am till 8pm). Public parks will be open for the public from 5am to 8am. However, those who have been administered their first dose of vaccine will be allowed from 4pm to 7pm as well. The dine-infacility at restaurants will be allowed from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday. Gyms and restaurants where at least 60 per cent of the staff are completely vaccinated will be allowed to open for an additional three hours from 4pm to 7pm. The gym and restaurant operators will have to ensure screening facility and masks for their customers. Shops and commercial establishments where at least 60 per cent of the staff have been administered their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to open for an additional three hours from 4pm to 7pm.

10.At clubs, only outdoor activities will be allowed. However, those clubs where Covid-19 vaccinations have been done will be allowed to open indoor sports activities and restaurants as well.

11.Weddings can be held in gardens, wedding halls and hotels with a maximum of 40 people till 4pm from July 1.