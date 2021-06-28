Assam’s latest Covid-19 guidelines to come into effect from today: Check details

In view of the declining trend in Covid-19 cases, Assam has issued new guidelines which will come into effect from Monday. As per the latest notification, the curfew timings for high positivity districts will be round the clock, 2pm to 5pm for districts with a moderate positivity rate and 5pm to 5am for districts showing improvement.

"The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directive containing directives to further contain the spread of Covid-19 in the districts. Today's order will be applicable across the State w.e.f. 5 AM of June 28, 2021, and will remain in force until further order," read an order, according to news agency PTI.

Check the Assam government's fresh guidelines:

1. Workplace, business establishments, shops will be closed in high positivity districts, will be open up to 1pm for moderate positivity districts and up to 4pm for districts showing improvement.

2. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be open up to 5pm high positivity districts, up to 1pm for moderate positivity districts and up to 4pm for districts showing improvement.

3. All government employees who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine shall attend office except in total containment areas. Private sector employees may take their own decision about attendance.

4. Employees engaged in an emergency or essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.

5. There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue.

6. Inter-district passenger transport shall remain suspended across the state. Intra-district transport with 50 per cent seating capacity and observance of Covid appropriate behaviour may be allowed.