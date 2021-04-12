Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Curfew imposed, internet suspended after riots
Rajasthan: Curfew imposed, internet suspended after riots

According to police, the riots erupted after two men from the Gujjar community were allegedly stabbed by members of the Muslim community following an argument late on Saturday.
By Aabshar H Quazi
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Violence erupted after a group of men tried to forcibly close a few shops run by the Muslims.(HT Photo)

A curfew was imposed and internet services were suspended till April 13 in Chhabra town of Rajasthan’s Baran district after nearly a dozen shops and houses were set afire during communal clashes on Sunday, police officials familiar with the matter said.

According to police, the riots erupted after two men from the Gujjar community were allegedly stabbed by members of the Muslim community following an argument late on Saturday. The two were admitted to a hospital and are stable, the officials cited above said. After the altercation, the members of the Gujjar community staged a protest at Chhabra police station and also reportedly thrashed a couple of Muslim men, police said. While three persons were arrested in connection with the stabbing case, the protesters demanded the arrest of two more persons.

On Sunday, police said, violence erupted after a group of men tried to forcibly close a few shops run by the Muslims.

“A curfew has been imposed and police have held a flag march in the riot-hit area. The situation is very tense. Violence by the mob continued for quite some time and we are trying to control the situation,” Baran superintendent of police Vineet Bansal said, adding that both mobile and broadband internet have been suspended in the area till April 13. Even as police used tear gas to disperse the mob, members of the two communities, armed with sticks, iron rods and weapons, continued the rampage till late in the evening, setting ablaze a fire tender and damaging public property, including police and government vehicles, officials said. They added that additional forces were called in and senior officials, including Kota range DIG , have rushed to the area.

