Rajasthan drafts bill for curbing crimes against women

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has drafted a proposed legislation to implement measures for the prevention of crimes against women, especially girls, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhairwal said on Tuesday.

Dhairwal referred to the Public Safety Bill and blamed unrestricted obscene content on social media as the main reason for crimes such as rapes. He called it a matter of serious concern and said the passage of the bill will make it necessary to install closed-circuit television cameras in public places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Inhuman tendency is being developed among the youths and obscene content on social media are the main reason behind this. The content is being served in an unrestricted manner which promotes such incidents,” he told the assembly.

He said the government is very serious about the prevention of crimes against girls. “To prevent these incidents, a provision has been made in Budget to run 500 vehicles in which panic buttons will be installed. ...such buttons will also be installed in public places so that information is available as soon as any incident happens for action in time,” he said.

Dhairwal informed the House that 5,793 cases of rape of girls were registered from January 1 , 2019 to January 31, 2022. He added charge sheets have been submitted in 4,631 cases and 6628 accused have been arrested while 398 of them have been punished in 129 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said it is mandatory to submit charge sheets in two months in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases. Dhairwal said they are submitted within 15 days in the state. He said there have been cases where POCSO courts pronounced judgments in 26 days and a month and a charge sheet was filed within nine days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON