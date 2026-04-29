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Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at City Mall in Kota; no injuries reported

Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at City Mall in Kota; no injuries reported

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Kota, A fire broke out in a plastic items store on the second floor of the City Mall in Kota on Wednesday morning, which was brought under control after a two-hour operation by the firefighters, officials said.

Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at City Mall in Kota; no injuries reported

No one was injured in the fire that broke out in the mall on Jhalawar Road within the Vigyan Nagar police station limits, triggering a brief period of panic, they said.

The fire broke out in the plastic items store that is yet to be formally inaugurated around 10:30 am, when business activities in the mall were yet to start, the officials said.

At least 15 fire tenders and 50-60 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the flames, which took about two hours to bring the situation under control, they said.

Initial inquiry suggested that a short-circuit triggered the blaze in the store run by a Malaysia-based company, fire officer Amzad Khan said.

The security guards present on the spot unsuccessfully tried to douse the flames, which soon filled the premises with smoke, Khan said.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at City Mall in Kota; no injuries reported
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at City Mall in Kota; no injuries reported
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