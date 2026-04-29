Kota, A fire broke out in a plastic items store on the second floor of the City Mall in Kota on Wednesday morning, which was brought under control after a two-hour operation by the firefighters, officials said.

Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at City Mall in Kota; no injuries reported

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No one was injured in the fire that broke out in the mall on Jhalawar Road within the Vigyan Nagar police station limits, triggering a brief period of panic, they said.

The fire broke out in the plastic items store that is yet to be formally inaugurated around 10:30 am, when business activities in the mall were yet to start, the officials said.

At least 15 fire tenders and 50-60 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the flames, which took about two hours to bring the situation under control, they said.

Initial inquiry suggested that a short-circuit triggered the blaze in the store run by a Malaysia-based company, fire officer Amzad Khan said.

The security guards present on the spot unsuccessfully tried to douse the flames, which soon filled the premises with smoke, Khan said.

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{{^usCountry}} The firemen had to break the glass panels of the mall to make way to the store, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The firemen had to break the glass panels of the mall to make way to the store, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mall and a coaching institute right behind had to be evacuated for safety measures, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mall and a coaching institute right behind had to be evacuated for safety measures, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Circle Officer at Vigyan Nagar police station, Mukesh Meena, said a case has been registered against the management for the mall under the relevant sections of law, and the matter is being probed from all angles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Circle Officer at Vigyan Nagar police station, Mukesh Meena, said a case has been registered against the management for the mall under the relevant sections of law, and the matter is being probed from all angles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Vyas, the building was equipped with mandatory fire-fighting equipment, but as the flames spread rapidly, the staff present on the spot could not control them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Vyas, the building was equipped with mandatory fire-fighting equipment, but as the flames spread rapidly, the staff present on the spot could not control them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The authorities have shut all business activities in the mall for a week, Vyas said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authorities have shut all business activities in the mall for a week, Vyas said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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