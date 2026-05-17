Rajasthan: Four killed, eight injured in bus-car collision on Nagaur-Ajmer highway

At least four persons were killed and eight others, including two children, critically injured after a head-on collision between a Rajasthan Roadways bus and a car on the Nagaur-Ajmer National Highway (NH-58) in Nagaur district on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, while the bus veered off the road into a nearby field. (Representative photo)

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A family was travelling from Rawalania village in Madaliya region to Butati Dham for a pilgrimage visit to Sant Chaturdas Maharaj when their car collided head-on with a Nagaur-Merta route Roadways bus.

The accident occurred around 8 am near Chakdhani village in Kuchera, just 10 kilometres from the Butati Dham.

Police said the impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, while the bus veered off the road into a nearby field.

Three occupants of the car died on the spot, while another person died on the way to the hospital. “All other car occupants sustained serious injuries. However, all 15 passengers travelling in the bus escaped unharmed,” a police officer said.

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