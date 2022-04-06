Rajasthan: Gehlot lays foundation stone of 22-storey hospital tower with helipad

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone of 22-storey Inpatient Department (IPD) tower and Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences to be built at a cost of ₹588 crore at Sawai Mansingh Hospital premises on Tuesday. The tower will have a helipad and 1,200 beds.

Gehlot said the state government is working with full commitment towards strengthening the health services infrastructure in the state. The tower will be state-of-the-art medical facilities, he said adding that a new beginning in the medical field has started in Rajasthan today.

He said that the state government will soon provide the right to health to everyone by bringing in the Right to Health Act.

The state government is making efforts in the direction of providing health related education to the school children from the primary level itself. A draft is being prepared by the Education Department in this regard, he said.

Gehlot also inaugurated Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest-2022. There will be 18 interactive sessions during the two-day Medifest.

Urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal said that Rajasthan will become a leading state in the field of health. There will also be a helipad on this 116-meter-high tower. With the construction of the tower, there will be 1,200 beds available under one roof, she said.

Medical and health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that this is the first tower of its kind in the country where state-of-the-art facilities will be available.

He said that the number of outdoor patients in SMS Hospital is about 15,000 per day. In such a situation, after the construction of this tower, the patients coming for SMS will get relief and all the facilities will be available to them in one building.

Renowned specialist doctors of the country Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Dr. VK Paul, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. SK Sarin etc. participated in the program.

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health said that this new initiative of Rajasthan in the field of state-of-the-art health services is exemplary and an example for other states of the country.

Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta Heart Institute said that about 700 angioplasties are being performed every month at SMS Hospital, which shows that the hospital is catering to the health needs of a large number of heart patients. After the establishment of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, people from other states of the country will also come here for heart surgery.

