Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan governement supplies 10,000 doses of Remdesivir injection to Punjab
jaipur news

Rajasthan governement supplies 10,000 doses of Remdesivir injection to Punjab

After flagging off a vehicle carrying the doses from his residence this afternoon, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the injections have been provided to Punjab free of cost.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said that hundreds of lives have been saved due to a timely availability of this costly injection.(Twitter/@RaghusharmaINC)

The Rajasthan government Monday dispatched a consignment of 10,000 doses of "life-saving" injection Remdesivir to the neighbouring state of Punjab which has witnessed a sudden spike of coronavirus cases.

After flagging off a vehicle carrying the doses from his residence this afternoon, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the injections have been provided to Punjab free of cost.

"More than 52,000 doses of Remdesivir injection were available in Rajasthan. Out of these, 10,000 doses are being supplied to Punjab today," he said.

The injections sent to Punjab are worth more than Rs. 2.12 crore, he said.

The minister said that hundreds of lives have been saved due to a timely availability of this costly injection.

He said the number of positive cases has started increasing rapidly again in Punjab like other states of the country, therefore, the injection has been supplied to Punjab free of cost.

The health minister said Rajasthan has all the resources required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. PTI SDA TIR TIR TIR TIR

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan health minister raghu sharma remdesivir punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP