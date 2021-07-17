Rajasthan govt cancels kanwar yatra, bars mass Eid prayers at mosques

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Friday released fresh guidelines to put curbs on gatherings ahead of various religious festivals to prevent Covid-19 spread.

The guidelines of three-tier public discipline guidelines 5.0 will come into effect from 5 am, July 17.

The guidelines bar the kanwar yatra and gathering for Eid-Ul-Zuha in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Uttarakhand, from where the kanwar yatra begins, has already cancelled the yatra. On Friday, the Supreme Court told Uttar Pradesh to call off the yatra.

Eid-Ul-Zuha will be celebrated on July 21 and in view of the current pandemic situation and possibilities of excess gathering, holding prayers at public and religious places will not be allowed.

The Mudiya Poono fair organised annually in the Govardhan region of Mathura has also been cancelled. Every year, lakhs of devotees from different parts of the state, country and abroad come to this fair for worship and parikrama. The administration will publicise it so that the devotees attending the fair from the state of Rajasthan can get information.

Chaturmas festival is organised in many places of the state by the Jain community and many other religious people. This event lasts for four months. Devotees from all over the world come to participate in this event. Such events will not be allowed in any public and religious place.

There will be a ban on all events of all other religions as well.

An appeal has also been made to the general public to take adequate precautions and follow the Covid protocol. As far as possible, stay at home and offer prayers with family members, the state government said.

The government order doesn’t allow swimming pools to reopen. People who haven’t taken even a single dose of the Covid vaccine can only go to public parks from 5am to 4pm. The timings have been relaxed for people who have taken the jab; they can go anytime between 4am and 8pm

All district magistrates, police chiefs of cities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the “no mask no movement” rule. The district administration will ensure monitoring of violation of quarantine rules and Covid appropriate behaviour in all urban and rural areas.

.