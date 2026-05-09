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Rajasthan govt directs strict adherence to treatment protocols after Kota hospital deaths

Rajasthan govt directs strict adherence to treatment protocols after Kota hospital deaths

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, The Rajasthan government has directed all hospitals in the state to ensure strict compliance with treatment protocols and warned them of stringent action in case of any negligence, officials said on Saturday.

Rajasthan govt directs strict adherence to treatment protocols after Kota hospital deaths

The move follows after two women died during the postpartum period, the critical time immediately after childbirth, and the deterioration in the condition of several others at a government hospital in Kota.

Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore issued the directions during a meeting on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Strict adherence to treatment protocols will be ensured in critical areas such as emergency services, operation theatres, intensive care units, etc., at hospitals across the state, an official statement said.

The authorities have also been instructed to ensure that senior doctors and all staff members remain present during duty hours and perform their responsibilities with diligence, failing which strict disciplinary action will be taken as per the service rules.

Terming the Kota incidents "extremely unfortunate", Rathore said a thorough investigation into them was underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt directs strict adherence to treatment protocols after Kota hospital deaths
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt directs strict adherence to treatment protocols after Kota hospital deaths
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