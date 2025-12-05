Rajasthan govt to impose stricter penalty, rules for protection of Khejri trees

The Rajasthan government is planning to increase the fine for cutting a Khejri tree to ten times. The government is also mandating to plant ten more trees for each tree being chopped by industrial units to set up solar projects. Under the latest policy fines will also be increased ten times to chop a Khejri tree. (Shutterstock stock photo)

State law minister Jogaram Patel said that this amendment will now mandate a prior approval to uproot a Khejri tree.

“Khejri is a lifeline for the desert areas. But it has been declining. There are many areas in Rajasthan where these trees are being chopped illegally. The Rajasthan government is serious about the matter. The government is making some amendments in the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act 1956 and Rajasthan Tenancy Act 1955 to come up with a stringent policy to protect these trees”, he said.

“Under the latest policy fines will also be increased ten times to chop a Khejri tree”, he added.

According to officials, the government will impose a penalty up to ₹2,000 for chopping a Khejri tree while the industry owners will also have to plant at least ten Khejri trees for each tree they chop to install any government or private projects.

At present, the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act protects the lands which might not be managed by the forest authority but have the tree cover. In those lands, a person needs prior approval from the government to chop a Khejri tree.

Meanwhile, under the Tenancy Act, the illegal chopping of Khejri trees also leads to a ₹100 fine.

“The amendments are being made as per the demands of various conservationists. We want to ensure that no Khejri tree is chopped illegally and uprooting one tree in unavoidable circumstances should also be compensated with ten more Khejri trees.The draft amendments will also be presented before the cabinet soon for an approval,” said Patel.