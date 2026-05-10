Rajasthan illegal liquor crackdown: 906 cases filed, 290 held, 2.36 lakh litres destroyed

The Rajasthan excise department has registered 906 cases and arrested 290 people during a statewide special enforcement drive against illegal liquor operations conducted between May 1 and 9.

Acting on the directions of excise commissioner Namit Mehta, excise teams seized over 3,799 litres of country liquor

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Acting on the directions of excise commissioner Namit Mehta, excise teams seized over 3,799 litres of country liquor, 926 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 1,443 litres of beer and 6,255 litres of illicit country-made liquor, while also destroying 2.36 lakh litres of wash used in illegal brewing.

Authorities additionally seized 33 vehicles during raids, naka bandi (checking points) and joint enforcement actions carried out across multiple districts of the state.

Excise teams have intensified checking, raids and patrolling across several districts.

According to the Excise Department, a total of 906 cases were registered and 290 people arrested between May 1 and May 9, 2026, as part of the special drive. During the campaign, authorities seized 3,799 litres of country liquor valued at ₹10.19 lakh, 926 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth ₹9.24 lakh, and 1,443 litres of beer valued at ₹3.18 lakh. In addition, 6,255 litres of illicit country-made liquor were recovered. Officials also destroyed 2.36 lakh litres of wash used in the production of illegal liquor.

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{{^usCountry}} The department said 33 vehicles, including eight heavy vehicles, two light four-wheelers and 23 two-wheelers, were seized during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department said 33 vehicles, including eight heavy vehicles, two light four-wheelers and 23 two-wheelers, were seized during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Excise Commissioner said the department is following a “zero tolerance” policy against liquor smuggling from other states and the illegal transportation and sale of liquor. Excise enforcement teams have been directed to intensify action throughout the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Excise Commissioner said the department is following a “zero tolerance” policy against liquor smuggling from other states and the illegal transportation and sale of liquor. Excise enforcement teams have been directed to intensify action throughout the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Jaipur, the South Excise Team, in a joint operation with the Railway Protection Force, seized 28 bottles of English liquor marked “For Sale in Haryana” and “Paramilitary Force Only” from a train at Gandhinagar Railway Station. A case was registered in connection with the seizure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Jaipur, the South Excise Team, in a joint operation with the Railway Protection Force, seized 28 bottles of English liquor marked “For Sale in Haryana” and “Paramilitary Force Only” from a train at Gandhinagar Railway Station. A case was registered in connection with the seizure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Banswara, the excise enforcement squad conducted a raid in the Kushalgarh area and seized 20 quarter bottles of “Black Falcon” English liquor marked “For Sale in Madhya Pradesh”, along with 15 bottles of illicit country-made liquor. Officials also destroyed 1,000 litres of wash during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Banswara, the excise enforcement squad conducted a raid in the Kushalgarh area and seized 20 quarter bottles of “Black Falcon” English liquor marked “For Sale in Madhya Pradesh”, along with 15 bottles of illicit country-made liquor. Officials also destroyed 1,000 litres of wash during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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In Sirohi, excise officials destroyed brewing equipment and 250 litres of wash, while also recovering four litres of illicit liquor.

A joint operation by the East Alwar Excise Prevention Force and railway police led to the seizure of 35 bottles of Haryana-made English liquor in Alwar.

In Bhilwara, raids in the Mandalgarh police station area resulted in the destruction of 4,000 litres of wash and the seizure of 209 litres of illegal country liquor.

Similarly, in Pali, excise teams destroyed 1,500 litres of wash and four old brewing furnaces during raids, while also recovering eight litres of illicit liquor from the spot.

In Kota, intensive vehicle checking and naka bandi operations were carried out on the Bharatmala Expressway to curb liquor smuggling.

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