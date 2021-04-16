Rajasthan imposes weekend Covid-19 curfew. All you need to know

To curb the surging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the Rajasthan government has announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6pm on Friday till 5am on Monday. According to the Rajasthan health department, as many as 6,658 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of active Covid-19 cases to 49,276.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced the weekend curfew in the state on Twitter and urged citizens to cooperate with the state government and follow all relevant Covid-19-appropriate protocols. A 12-hour-long night curfew across Rajasthan is already in place and will remain in effect between 6pm and 6am till April 30. The weekend curfew restrictions from 6pm on Friday till 5am on Monday come in addition to the existing night curfew.

Also Read: Rajasthan imposes night curfew from 6pm to 6am in all cities from April 16-30

Here's what's allowed and what isn't:

What's allowed in Rajasthan?

1. Essential facilities such as groceries, dairies, shops selling fruits and vegetables, bakeries, milk supply, and confectionaries shall also remain open. However, these establishments will be required to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises, as per official protocols.

2. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs and other financial services shall be allowed to function.

3 . The supply of LPG cylinders would be normal even during the curfew, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured, and customers do not need to resort to panic booking.

4 . Emergency medical and healthcare-related facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, medicinal clinics, pharmacies and other associated services. Pharmaceutical companies and medical insurance offices shall also remain open. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff of private clinics shall be allowed to carry on with their duties. Pregnant women and patients, if they are travelling to get medical services, shall be allowed.

5 . Workplaces with more than 100 employees shall adopt a 50-50 approach: 50% of the employees shall work from the office while the rest has to work from home.

What's not allowed in Rajasthan?

1. Religious events, fairs, fetes and festivities in both rural and urban areas are banned.

2. All educational and teaching institutes, coaching classes, and libraries in Rajasthan shall remain closed.

Also Read: Rajasthan postpones exams for class 10, 12; promotes students of class 8, 9, 11

3. Home deliveries in restaurants shall not be allowed post 8pm, although in-house guest services in hotels shall be allowed to remain functional.

4. According to the existing order of the state department, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, and amusement parks remain closed till further notice. Swimming pools and gymnasiums have also been instructed to remain shut.

5. No more than 50 guests allowed in planned weddings, private parties, functions, and social gatherings.