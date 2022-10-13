Rajasthan man, 2 sons killed in clash in Bharatpur: Police

Jaipur/Bharatpur : Three persons were killed and another two injured in a clash in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday over old enmity, police said. Three people have been detained in connection with the clash that continued for 10 minutes.

The incident took place in Pathena village of Bhusawar town, police said, adding that additional force has been deployed in the village to prevent escalation of violence.

Inspector general of police, Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava said a man Brijendra Singh (55) and his two sons, Hemraj (28) and Kishan (24), died in the clash between two groups over an old enmity. They died due to head injury sustained when they were being hit with iron rods. He did not specify the nature of the enmity, saying it was a matter of investigation.

Kishan was a constable in the state police.

Two men from the rival side were also injured including one who had s gunshot wound, the police officer said.

Mohan Singh, a member from the accused family, said, “It was an old enmity between the children. They abused our people today... we have no guns.”