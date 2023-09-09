Rajasthan man forces wife to put hand in boiling oil, calls it her agni pariksha

BARMER: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against a man in Rajasthan’s Pali district after his wife accused him of torturing her such as forcing her to put her hand into boiling oil and inserting chilli into her private parts, police said. The woman told the police that her husband, who suspected of an extra-marital relationship, said it was her agni pariksha (trial by fire).

The 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with a Rajasthan court to seek action against her husband of 15 years (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 40-year-old woman approached a Rajasthan court on September 5 to seek a FIR against her husband, alleging that she was confined in the house by her husband but she had recently managed to escape. The couple has been married for 15 years and has three children.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police lodged a case and started its investigation into the complaint, said Vikram Singh Sandu, Bali station house officer. Sandu said the torture was alleged to be linked to a demand for more dowry.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of dowry harassment. We have lodged the case according to the complaint and named around seven accused including her husband in the FIR. An investigation has been started into the matter. Action will be taken accordingly.” However, till the last report no accused was arrested by the police.

The woman said her husband accused her of adultery for the last few years and would beat her.

“One day my husband came home and boiled some oil. Then, he put a coin into the boiling oil and asked me to take the coin out from the boiling oil,” she said.

“He said that if I am pure, then nothing will happen to my hand even in boiling oil and forced me to put my hand into the oil”.

In the past, she said, he inserted chilli powder and glue into her private parts. There were other ways in which he allegedly tortured her. “I kept screaming in pain but he had no mercy on me”.

Police said the woman’s medical examination report was awaited. A case under sections 498-A (cruelty by husband), 406 (breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 384 (extortion) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

