Rajasthan man held for raping 6-year-old

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, aged around 40 years, in Banswara district of Rajasthan. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

Station house officer, Anandpuri police station, Kapil Patidar said the incident occurred on Sunday evening. The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, who lived nearby, abducted her and took her to his house on a motorcycle, and allegedly raped her. He later dropped the girl outside her aunt’s residence. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, and they approached accused’s family, but he could not be found.

An FIR in the matter was registered on Monday.

Patidar said the case is being probed.