Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan man held for raping 6-year-old
jaipur news

Rajasthan man held for raping 6-year-old

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, who lived nearby, abducted her and took her to his house on a motorcycle, and allegedly raped her
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Representational image.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, aged around 40 years, in Banswara district of Rajasthan. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

Station house officer, Anandpuri police station, Kapil Patidar said the incident occurred on Sunday evening. The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, who lived nearby, abducted her and took her to his house on a motorcycle, and allegedly raped her. He later dropped the girl outside her aunt’s residence. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, and they approached accused’s family, but he could not be found.

An FIR in the matter was registered on Monday.

Patidar said the case is being probed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress maintains dominance in Rajasthan Panchayat elections

Political message in tree plantation drive across Rajasthan on Pilot’s birthday

Soldier ends life after fiancé’s suicide

5 kids drown while bathing in pond in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP