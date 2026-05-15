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Rajasthan: Man kills 11-year-old after 'tantrik' assures 'ritual sacrifice' would resolve his marital issues

Rajasthan: Man kills 11-year-old after 'tantrik' assures 'ritual sacrifice' would resolve his marital issues

Published on: May 15, 2026 09:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Jodhpur, An 11-year-old boy was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Pali district in what police are suspecting to be a case of human sacrifice, an official said on Friday.

Rajasthan: Man kills 11-year-old after 'tantrik' assures 'ritual sacrifice' would resolve his marital issues

The accused, a 30-year-old man from the same village as the victim, allegedly committed the murder after a 'tantrik' assured him that making a human sacrifice would solve his long-standing marital problems.

Police said the victim, a madrasa student, was returning home on Thursday afternoon when the accused known to the child and his family allegedly took him to a secluded area near a pond outside the village.

Police believe the accused carried out a planned ritual before murdering the child.

The boy's hands, legs and mouth were allegedly tied before his throat was slit with a sharp weapon. Police has recovered what appear to be ritualistic objects, including a broken earthen pot and blood-stained wooden pieces, from the spot.

Devasi said the police are probing the role of the tantrik who allegedly influenced the accused.

"The case prima facie appears connected to occult practices and human sacrifice. Further investigation is underway," he said.

Villagers claimed the accused had a disturbing history of cruelty linked to superstition. According to locals, he had earlier slaughtered a buffalo calf and mutilated cattle in separate incidents over past two years. No formal action had been taken then, owing to repeated pleas from his family.

The heinous incident saw widespread anger in the village as residents gathered outside a local school demanding capital punishment for the accused. Community leaders also discussed expelling the accused's family from the village.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Man kills 11-year-old after 'tantrik' assures 'ritual sacrifice' would resolve his marital issues
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Man kills 11-year-old after 'tantrik' assures 'ritual sacrifice' would resolve his marital issues
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