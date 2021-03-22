Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Nomination for bypolls to 3 assembly seats starts from Tuesday
The last date for filing nominations is March 30 while the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31. Nominations can be withdrawn by April 3. Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The bypolls are being held for Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats, which were earlier represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.(AP Photo. Representative image)

The nomination process for the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan is set to begin from Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said only two persons, including the candidate, with two vehicles will be allowed to enter the office for filing nominations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bypolls are being held for Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats, which were earlier represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.

The bypolls have been necessitated due the demise of the sitting legislators.

While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the social justice and empower minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died due to a brain stroke, Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari died from coronavirus.

rajasthan news
